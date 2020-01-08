Walmart to host free wellness event across the Lowcountry on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walmart is hosting free wellness events in the Lowcountry this Saturday.

On January 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., all local Walmart stores will offer free health screenings and reduced cost flu shots and immunizations. Vision tests will be available at locations with vision centers.

Pharmacists and other wellness professionals will be present to talk with patients.

There will also be giveaways featuring wellness products and resources “to help customers save money and live better in 2020.”

Another driving factor in this event is promoting preventative measures against the flu. The CDC reports that there has been widespread flu activity in South Carolina for 7 consecutive weeks.