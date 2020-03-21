Will masks become the new norm in America?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – America and China are literally facing the Coronavirus from two different cultural perspectives.

It is common throughout Asia to wear a mask if you’re sick or because of pollution.

For Americans, masks are typically reserved for Halloween.

Some recent travelers were asked on Twitter how often they saw people wearing masks on their flights. 30% said zero, around half said one to five people, and over 12% said the number topped 10.

CNBC Beijing Reporter Eunice Yoon said that masks are pretty much the norm in China:

“I was in the park and I took my mask off because I thought ‘wow, it’s so beautiful out, I can take my mask off’, but then I got yelled at.”

Americans were torn on whether or not mask wearing will become the new norm in the US: some said they think it will become much more common in the near future, while others said they couldn’t imagine.