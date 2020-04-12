200 hospital beds coming to Georgia World Congress Center, Kemp says

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday that 200 hospital beds are heading to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC).

The State of Georgia has executed a contract with PAE to build an alternate care facility at GWCC in preparation for patient surge over the next few weeks.

“We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state,” Kemp said. “I am truly honored to have Georgia’s best, brightest, and most dedicated public servants working on this critically important project.”

Kemp said starting immediately, multiple Georgia agencies and contractors will begin preparing GWCC for patient surge for mild to moderate illness levels leading up to the State’s projected peak date, April 26. The facility will not be for ICU illness levels and will exclude ventilator support.

Contract medical staff and Grady Memorial Hospital will support the facility, which will be at initial operating capacity in one week.

Kemp will provide more details as construction gets underway.