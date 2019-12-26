2019 a record year for store closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 2019 was a record breaking for store closures.

In the United States, retailers have announced plans to close around 9,300 locations.

That would be a 50% increase from the total announced closures in 2018 which was more than 4,800 locations.

The previous record was from 2017 which stood at slightly less than 8,100 closings.

Bankruptcy seems to be the largest driving force behind the closures.

This included announcements from Sears, Forever 21 Payless Shoesource and Destination Maternity.