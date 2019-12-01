2019 hurricane season officially ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Hurricane Season is officially over.

2019 saw a busier than usual season with 18 named storms compared to the average 12 storms named per season.

Six of the named storms this season were hurricanes with three of them that were category three or higher.

Hurricane Dorian was one of the strongest on record.

It killed 60 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage in the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Imelda was the most damaging storm for the continental United States.

Although Imelda was weak, it lingered and caused massive flooding across Texas.

Next year’s Hurricane Season will start on June 1.