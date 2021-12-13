26th annual ‘Christmas Light Parade’ brings excitement, joy to Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas after the town celebrated its 26th annual Christmas Light Parade on Sunday.

“It is a great, great parade,” long-time parade-goer Monica Dynak said. “We love this town and the kids enjoy it as much as the grown-ups.”

The town’s Christmas Light Parade is something many look forward to during the holidays.

“It’s beautiful,” Jenni Hanna, who attends the parade every year, said. “We’re really excited. Just for everybody to be out together, enjoy this holiday season.”

The parade welcomed both newcomers and people who have been going for decades.

“We’ve been coming to the parade since I’ve been a little girl,” Mount Pleasant resident Kyniqua Euland said. “My aunt has been bringing us and I just wanted to pass on the tradition to my own child.”

The festive floats are one thing that keeps spectators coming back each year.

“Every year there’s some that surprise us,” Dynak said. “They have really unique ones every year.”

The Christmas Light Parade is truly a family affair.

“We usually set up a little area here with the cars and the kids,” Dynak said. “Snacks and toys for the kids. And got our chairs. They have some bounce houses this year, which is nice for the kids.”

The News 2 Team also participated in the parade.