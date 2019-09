CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is donating $1,000 to the Medal of Honor Museum along with another $1,000 matched by the Mayor’s discretionary account.

The first African-American recipient of the Medal of Honor was William Harvey who received the medal for his bravery in the battle of Fort Wagner on Morris Island in 1863.

The City of Folly Beach says they wish to contribute to the efforts to build a museum to help honor those heroes.