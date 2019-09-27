$2M grant awarded to SC Ports Authority for crane upgrades will reduce emissions, boost air quality

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Upgrades are on the way for cranes at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The South Carolina Ports Authority and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control were recently awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant program to upgrade the engines of 12 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes.

The grant will pay for hybrid battery/genset engine systems and will replace the hi-power diesel engines the cranes currently use.

Officials with the Ports Authorities say the goal is to reduce emissions of particulate matter and air toxins and nitrogen oxides while reducing fuel consumption.

“Through a great partnership with DHEC, we have secured EPA funding to upgrade our 12 least efficient RTG cranes with high performing, environmentally friendly battery/genset hybrids,” said Stephen Brisben, Mechanical Technical Specialist for SCPA’s Heavy Lift Maintenance Department. “This aligns with our efforts to upgrade equipment to both improve air quality standards in the Lowcountry and enhance terminal operations.”

DHEC has partnered with state government agencies, local governments and privately-owned companies throughout the state throughout the past decade to reduce harmful emissions produced by the combustion of diesel fuel.