3 new schools, renovated facilities all across the Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This school year, Charleston County School District opens three new schools and students across the district will arrive at newly renovated spaces.

News 2’s Temple Ricke reports on how the district was allotted $35 million dollars to improve the schools this summer.

In the past ten weeks all over the county, numerous schools are seeing new roofs, floors, updated air conditioning and more. The executive director of facilities management says projects are prioritized by request, need, and available funding.

All schools in the Charleston County School District are painted, deep cleaned and waxed.

The highlights from this summer include:

$240,000 in flooring at Pepperhill Elementary

$500,000 in painting and roofing at North Charleston Elementary

$1.5 million in air conditioning at Burke High School

$4 million for a new roof at West Ashley High School

There are also three newly built schools opening this year. Officials believe these Charleston County School District facilities are set up for students to succeed.