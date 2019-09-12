3 suspects arrested after traffic violation turns into drug bust

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy was on patrol in the area of Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek while he noticed a gray Nissan Sentra being operated with defective equipment.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated that the driver, later identified as Thomas E. Chaplin, 30, also made a traffic infraction.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and deputies began to make contact with the driver and two passengers. The front seat passenger was later identified as Jason R. Marsh, 28. The back seat passenger was later identified was Yonas F. Sinsuat, 35. Marsh was being very nervous with deputies and began to attempt to discard something, officials added.

Marsh was sitting on a needle and attempting to discard a plastic baggy that is well known for narcotics. All three suspects were removed from the vehicle and detained. Because of the series of events that unfolded, probable cause was present. A search of the passengers and the vehicle was conducted.

Inside of the vehicle deputies located:

One needle that contained a green substance that field-tested positive for Methamphetamine

3 small bags that contained a brown powder-like substance that field-tested positive for Heroin, with a weight of 1 gross gram.

3 small bags that contained a white powder-like substance that field-tested positive for Cocaine, with a weight of 9 gross grams.

3 small bags that contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for Methamphetamine, with a weight of 4.6 gross grams.

One circle blue pill with a stamp identifier of C1

Counterfeit money that included one $50 bill, two $20 bills and two $1 bills (totaling $92)

6 scales

Courtesy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

During a search at the jail, an additional small plastic baggy was located on Marsh. Inside of the baggy was a substance that field-tested presumptive positive for Heroin, with a weight of 0.9 gross grams.

All three individuals in the car are being charged.

Chaplin, Marsh, and Sinsuat are facing charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth and Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic. Marsh is facing an additional charge of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin. Sinsuat is facing an additional charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were transported to the HFDC pending warrants served.