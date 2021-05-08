38th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade set for Fourth of July

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — The 38th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade is set for July 4th.

The parade starts at 3:00pm at Garden City Beach and will then make its way through Murrells Inlet.

This year’s theme is stars, stripes and fireworks.

Organizers have waived the boat entry fee in order to encourage more people to participate. Awards will also not be distributed this year.

Organizers say the best places to watch the parade are the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Belin United Methodist Church, and Morse Park Landing.

Starting one month before the parade, t-shirts will be available for $10 each. Proceeds benefit the Belin United Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop 396.

The parade committee reminds participants and event-goers not to litter.

Boat and docking participants are asked not to include any elements that include throwing things into the water.

Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.