NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tomorrow, runners and walkers will hit the Ravenel Bridge by the thousands for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

“This is my second year in a row doing it. I’m really excited,” said Rachel Knauf. She travelled from Tampa, FL for the 10k race.

On Friday, Knauf and hundreds of other participants were at the Charleston Convention Center picking up their race packets during the Bridge Run Expo.

Meanwhile, in Mount Pleasant, crews were busy constructing the start line on Coleman Boulevard near Simmons Street. Cooper River Bridge Run officials said 27,500 people are participating in the race this year.

“We all came from New York, North Carolina and Florida and met here to run it. It’s really a family event,” said Greg Engeman who is visiting from Orlando, FL.

The race brings in people from all over, for different reasons. Scott Broeker is in the Lowcountry from New Jersey. He said he is running in honor of his late brother-in-law.

“He and his children would run this race; he was a doctor. When he passed away a couple years ago, they did this last year as a memorial for him and I missed it. And I said, ‘I’m going to go this year,’ so that’s why I’m down here,” Broeker told News 2.

Millie Anderson Taylor is a member of Black Girls Run Charleston. She is volunteering at the race this year, instead of running. She will be at the finish line cheering participants on and handing them their medals.

“Run happy, run safe and get over it!” Taylor said.