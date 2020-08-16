CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified among UNC-Chapel Hill students at student housing, university officials said Sunday.
School officials say the cluster of COVID-19 happened at the Hinton James residence hall.
COVID-19 clusters, which are five cases or more at a dorm or dwelling, were identified at another dormitory. The school previously reported two other clusters in dormitories as well as another at a fraternity house.
The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring, officials say. The Orange County Health Department has been notified and university officials are working with them to identify additional potential exposures.
- Two Fort Benning Airborne School instructors help rescue driver pinned in vehicle
- Deputies ask for public’s help in search for missing 14-year-old
- 4th UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 cluster detected at residence hall
- Charleston County Deputies search for suspects after hit and run with shots fired
- S.C. man travels to Florida to take Lutz homeowner hostage, deputies say