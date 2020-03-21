5 additional Roper St. Francis patients test positive for COVID-19; brings total to 10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say that five additional Roper St. Francis patients tested positive for COVID-19, which brings their total to 10.

The hospital says they received these tests over the course of last night and this morning.

One of the Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients who was admitted to one of their hospitals has died from complications associated with COVID-19 and other previous medical conditions.

This patient was one of the five Roper St. Francis patients that were announced earlier this week.