5 people saved after boat crashes into Charleston jetty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Coast Guard, five people were rescued from a boat after crashing with the southern Charleston jetty.

At around 2:10 AM, the Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report from Sea Tow that the Strike Finder, a 52-foot sport fisher, collided with the jetty with five people aboard.

The pilot aboard the boat reported he cold see a sport fisher on the southern jetty. Watchstanders were able to get in contact with someone on the boat via cell phone, who was able to report they were stuck on the jetty, taking on water, and wearing life jackets.

There were no reported injuries and the vessel owner will arrange salvage.

“The immediate and swift response of our Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews along with our Charleston area maritime partners was vital in safely rescuing all five people from the vessel…This case is a good example of how we regularly work together with many different agencies to respond to those in need.” Petty Officer 3rd Class Reilly Taggart, Sector Charleston Command Center Watchstander

The cause of the incident is under investigation of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.