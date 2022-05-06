CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st Annual Charleston Greek Festival is back for a weekend full of all things Greek!

The three-day event is hosted by the Greek Church of the Holy Trinity in Downtown Charleston. The tradition dates back to 1970 and celebrates all the Greek culture has to offer.

“It’s a weekend that we can share our culture, our food, dancing, great Greek wines,” said Festival Chairman Tom Meletis.

This weekend, visitors can enjoy live music by Georgio and the Grecian Keys, Greek dancing, church tours, and more than 20 vendors.

But probably the most anticipated part of the event – the food.

The festival offers homemade authentic Greek favorites like gyros, chicken, lamb, stuffed grape leaves, and Baklava sundaes!

This year, organizers are excited to welcome guests to dine inside their new Trinity Hall next to the church.

According to Meletis, 10% of the proceeds will be donated to local charities and relief efforts in Ukraine.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under are free. Organizers said moms get in free on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Free parking and shuttles is provided at the Harborview Office Tower.