UPDATE: According to SCDOT, all lanes reopened at 7:20 a.m.
—
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley has nearly doubled Wednesday morning following a crash on the Wando Bridge.
Several crews are responding to a crash along 526 WB on the Wando Bridge.
“Traffic heading west is at a complete stand-still right now,” News 2 Today Traffic Anchor Megan Fee said at 6:31 a.m.
Drive time from Mt. Pleasant to West Ashley is at an estimated 44 min., compared to its typical drive time of 18 min.
Count on 2 for updates.