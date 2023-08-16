UPDATE: According to SCDOT, all lanes reopened at 7:20 a.m.

—

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley has nearly doubled Wednesday morning following a crash on the Wando Bridge.

Several crews are responding to a crash along 526 WB on the Wando Bridge.

“Traffic heading west is at a complete stand-still right now,” News 2 Today Traffic Anchor Megan Fee said at 6:31 a.m.

Backups begin along 526 Long Point Road

Drive time from Mt. Pleasant to West Ashley is at an estimated 44 min., compared to its typical drive time of 18 min.

Count on 2 for updates.