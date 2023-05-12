CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of people made their way to Race Street for the start of the 52nd annual Charleston Greek Festival.

Music, food and much more. It’s all part of a celebration of Greek culture at the 52nd annual Charleston Greek Festival

“It started years and years ago at Middleton Gardens and now it’s turned into a three-day event here,” Charleston Greek Festival organizer Michael DuPree said. “Very family-oriented and the food is great.”

That Greek cuisine is one of the staples of the festival each year.

“Lamb and chicken is great,” DuPree said. “I’m personally responsible for that; not really, I have some friends who help. Gyros are good. The baklava with the ice cream is really good.”

And several festival-goers are eager to get a taste.

“It’s the chicken gyros that I’ve been staring at for the past two hours,” Thuc Phan said, “so hopefully after this shift, I’d like to try some of that and some fries.”

Another highlight of the festival is the traditional Greek music that plays as dancers take center stage. For many, seeking Greek culture honored through dance is their favorite part of the event.

“If you’ve never tried to Greek dance before it is an aerobic exercise,” DuPree said, “and you will get a workout.”

And some people are up for the challenge.

“For me,” Rick Veloz said, “I’m trying to do a little bit of dancing myself, so I’m probably going to go over there and learn some of the Greek dances.”

Organizers say it means a lot so many people want to celebrate Greek culture and they’re looking forward to everyone having a fun-filled weekend.

“We get all walks of life,” DuPree said. Everybody comes. Doesn’t matter if you’re Greek, just show up, eat Greek food and dance and you be Greek for a day.”

The festival is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th, and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14th.