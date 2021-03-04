5A Girls State Basketball Championship Game postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) announced that the 5A Girls’ State Basketball Championship has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 5 between Clover High School and Sumter High School at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It will be rescheduled once a venue is reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete.

The make-up date will be scheduled no later than Saturday, March 20.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.

