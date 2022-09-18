DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of runners and walkers took to the street Saturday morning for the 9/11 Heroes Run on Daniel Island.

The 5K was held to commemorate the heroes of September 11th, and those who have served our nation since.

People of all ages and fitness levels gathered on the Daniel Island streets to run, or walk, 3.1 miles in remembrance of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

A run to remember.

“Over 3000 American lives were lost on 9/11,” 9/11 Heroes Run race director Daniel Caskie said, “and we want to remember those because it means a lot.”

The 9/11 Heroes Run was created by the Travis Manion Foundation, named after a Marine veteran killed in the line of duty.

“After the attacks of 9/11,” Caskie said, “he was inspired to make a difference for his country, and so he went. He went three times. Heroically, he was trying to save someone else who was injured, and he had sadly died.”

The foundation’s goal is to empower families of the fallen, and veterans, by giving new meaning to the word “run.”

“R-U-N,” Caskie said, “we came together to remember, we unite as Americans as we did on 9/11, but we will never forget. We will say the names of those who are fallen.”

Runners like Marcus Newman from New York City were personally affected by the attacks.

“My teacher in high school,” Newman said, “he lost a friend in 9/11.”

Runners from other countries say the 9/11 attacks shook millions of people around the world.

“I’m from South Africa and you can ask any South African,” Dimitra Michael said, “and just like you guys can memorize where you were on that day when that happened, each of us can do that and we’ve talked about it so many times.”

Both Newman and Michael agree, Saturday’s Heroes Run is a great way to remember those we lost on that tragic September morning.

“We have to honor them,” Newman said, “not just today, but every day, not just 9/11. Do something like this.”

“Even not being born here,” Michael said, “I’m proud to be a part of this country and I felt like this is such a good way to remember the heroes of that day.”

And heroes like Army veteran Anthony Wilder say it’s special to be able to run such a meaningful race.

“A lot of good people lost their lives,” Wilder said, “and we’re here to always keep them in remembrance and let them know that we didn’t forget about them. We’re here, we support the families and everyone that was a part of it.”

9/11 Heroes Run organizers say there were more than 90 hero run events across the U.S. this year.