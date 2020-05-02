5th grader donates meals to East Cooper Medical Center workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mason Preparatory School 5th Grade math teacher Kerry Gannon assigned 11-year-old Garrett Colby a “Chores for Heroes project.

For his project, Garrett organized a fundraiser to sell banana bread and raise money to buy meals for healthcare workers at East Cooper Medical Center.

He set a goal to buy meals healthcare workers who do not always come at the top of people’s minds like a doctor or nurse would.

After selling banana bread, Garrett took his proceeds to Publix in Mt. Pleasant. When the total of his order came up a little short, Garrett’s neighbors made a contribution to help him complete his order.

Garrett and his family delivered the lunch to the Environmental Services Department at East Cooper Medical Center on Friday, May 1.

Courtesy: ECMC