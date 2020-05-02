5th grader donates meals to East Cooper Medical Center workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: East Cooper Medical Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mason Preparatory School 5th Grade math teacher Kerry Gannon assigned 11-year-old Garrett Colby a “Chores for Heroes project.

For his project, Garrett organized a fundraiser to sell banana bread and raise money to buy meals for healthcare workers at East Cooper Medical Center.

He set a goal to buy meals healthcare workers who do not always come at the top of people’s minds like a doctor or nurse would.

After selling banana bread, Garrett took his proceeds to Publix in Mt. Pleasant. When the total of his order came up a little short, Garrett’s neighbors made a contribution to help him complete his order.

Garrett and his family delivered the lunch to the Environmental Services Department at East Cooper Medical Center on Friday, May 1.

Courtesy: ECMC
Courtesy: ECMC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES