KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday nearly 100 simmers participated in an open water swim event to raise money for cancer research.

Photo: Swim Across America Charleston-Kiawah

The 2023 Swim Across America Charleston-Kiawah Open Water Swim rose more than $88,000 for Swim Across America’s local beneficiary, the Hollings Cancer Center.

Brad Johnson and his son Owen swam on Saturday to celebrate Brad’s 20th year being cancer free.

The duo was joined by Olympic swimmers and volunteers at Night Heron Park on Kiawah Island.

While this is the event’s sixth year in Charleston, the national nonprofit is celebrating its 35th anniversary. In the organization’s 35 years, it has seen more than 100,000 swimmers and raised $100 million to fight cancer.