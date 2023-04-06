WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Greenville-based nonprofit wants to bring an affordable townhome community to West Ashley.

Homes of Hope is looking to build 78 townhome units along Ashley River Road, across from the Pierpont Crossing shopping center.

According to Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, they identified a need for more than 16,000 affordable units in the city over the course of the next decade.

“A significant portion of that need was identified for West Ashley,” Summerfield explained.

On Thursday, the project went before the Technical Review Committee for the third time since 2020. The developer was told to make some revisions before returning to T.R.C.

While the townhome community could help solve one problem, some community members are worried it will add to another one.

“Traffic is a huge problem on Highway 61 and that’s not just in this area but also, you know, back down to Bees Ferry Road,” said Jason Richards, a longtime West Ashley resident.

Gina Moore, the owner of Pluff Mud Mercantile, shared a similar view.

“It would put a lot more pressure on the roadways here on Highway 61. With it being a scenic byway, there’s already a tremendous amount of traffic to the existing subdivisions. So, I think it would just put more pressure on the road system that’s already here,” Moore told News 2.

News 2 reached out to Homes of Hope, but we have not heard back.