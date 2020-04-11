81-year-old woman released from Trident Medical Center after recovering from COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is celebrating after recovering from COVID-19 and being released from Trident Medical Center.

Louise Beale, 81, was in the hospital since March 29 and was released on Thursday, April 9.

Beale said she did not know that she had the coronavirus when she was first admitted in the hospital.

She said that if she knew that she had it then she would’ve made sure to not have been around any of her grandchildren.

“I would’ve never brought this around here to my kids or anyone else,” she said.

Louise Beale saying she would’ve never been around anyone if she knew she had COVID-19

She made sure to thank the staff at Trident Medical Center and said that everyone there was very helpful.

Louise Beale recognizes the work of the staff at Trident Medical Center

She now has a warning for others after fighting off the virus.

“Stay inside,” she said. “I even tell my grandkids, stay inside the house. If your job is closed down and you’ve got some food, what are you going out in the street for?”

She said that this is the sickest she’s ever been.

Beale said that after recovering from COVID-19, although she’s still a little weak, she’s feeling pretty good.

Louise Beale gives an update on how she’s feeling after being released from the hospital

The first thing she’s looking forward to is one of her favorite meals.

“I want some stew chicken and some mashed potatoes,” she said with a laugh.