8th Annual Beach Advocacy Meeting addressing South Carolina beach renourishment and preservation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Beach community leaders, federal and state elected officials and others are meeting this week on Kiawah Island to address challenges for beach communities across the state. The group is also providing an outlook on what’s to come for beaches and related tourism in 2022.

Preserving the beaches and conducting renourishment projects are just some of the highest prioritized issues the state’s top beach leaders are addressing during this year’s annual beach advocacy meetings. Governor Henry McMaster, State Senators and Representatives, Beach Mayors and other organizations will participate this week.

“We have some of the most beautiful beaches along the eastern coastline,” says U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace who represents a large portion of the state’s south eastern coastline. “I am of course bias but we have clean water, clean beaches, beautiful sand.”

The group is focused on ways to improve South Carolina beaches and the economy surrounding one of the state’s top economic earners.

“The biggest challenge of working with the army corps of engineers is bringing all of the stakeholders together and rather than arguing about what we’re going to do next – how do we work together to accomplish our mission and our goals,” says Congresswoman Mace.

The roads leading to beaches dominated meetings for the group in 2021. Now leaders are focused on making sure there’s plenty of beach to see through preservation and renourishment efforts. Congresswoman Mace and others say they’re working to secure grants and funding to rebuild beaches and dunes.

“And trying to find ways to how we can get money appropriated for beach renourishment for example, is a major priority for us,” says Congresswoman Mace.

Congresswoman Mace says she has a renourishment project for Folly Beach is a project in the works. Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds says while his island is in a good place, creating conversation is an important step for renourishment needs to come.

“I’m hoping what this group does for our residents is pave the way for future needs for us quite honestly,” says Mayor Pounds.

Federal, state, local and other organizations will continue to look at ways to preserve beaches and the surrounding economy during this weeks conference and beyond.

“These venues give us an opportunity to have the ear of someone who can help us,” says Mayor Pounds.

On Tuesday the group will discuss on going projects along the state’s coastline before discussing sea level rise and hearing from Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday morning.