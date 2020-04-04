9 total cases of COVID-19 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County officials were notified of nine total cases of COVID-19 in Colleton County.

According to a Colleton County press release, DHEC notified that five of the cases are in the 29488 zip code, two are i nthe 29929 zip code and two others are in the 29475 zip code.

DHEC is not providing any additional information.

Click here for the zip code data provided by DHEC.

Officials wanted to remind the public that there are likely many more people in the community who have the virus and have never been tested. They also added that DHEC isn’t notified when individuals are no longer infectious, which could lead to the numbers likely including people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.

They continue to urge residents to follow the guidance of Gov. McMaster and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.