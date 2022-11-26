NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning.

The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home.

The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive.

Callers say the officers approach the man sitting in the vehicle when suddenly, he speeds off.

The person in the vehicle then drives at high speeds to the end of Flynn Drive when the car plunges into the Ashley River.

Police say the man escaped the sunken vehicle but went underwater before police were able to rescue him.

Now, officials have reported that they’ve recovered a body, but the identity of the person has not been released at this time.