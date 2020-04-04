97 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,455 total cases with 35 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 97 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,455 with 35 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 97
  • New deaths reported today: 6

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams161
Alcorn6
Amite611
Attala14
Benton5
Bolivar3411
Calhoun41
Carroll5
Chickasaw1521
Choctaw8
Claiborne1
Clarke5
Clay7
Coahoma271
Copiah12
Covington4
Desoto1181
Forrest341
Franklin4
George4
Grenada4
Hancock3012
Harrison7031
Hinds1402
Holmes171
Humphreys41
Itawamba3
Jackson7911
Jasper3
Jefferson2
Jones9
Kemper4
Lafayette211
Lamar13
Lauderdale6113
Lawrence4
Leake8
Lee281
Leflore2211
Lincoln141
Lowndes13
Madison672
Marion61
Marshall201
Monroe1211
Montgomery101
Neshoba6
Newton61
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha241
Panola101
Pearl River4311
Perry131
Pike23
Pontotoc121
Prentiss91
Quitman5
Rankin661
Scott17
Sharkey2
Simpson5
Smith61
Sunflower181
Tallahatchie2
Tate14
Tippah313
Tishomingo1
Tunica1511
Union61
Walthall12
Warren31
Washington31
Wayne2
Webster111
Wilkinson2531
Winston11
Yalobusha9
Yazoo191
Total1,4553530

