9th Annual Carolina Children’s Charity Cornhole Tournament and Band Blast takes place

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, the 9th Annual Carolina Children’s Charity Cornhole Tournament and Band Blast came to the Windjammer. The annual event was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, however, many were happy to see it back on in 2021.

Sonya Beale, the Executive Director for the Carolina Children’s Charity (CCC) said the day was all about local people, helping local children.

The organization has been operating since 1987, focused on Lowcountry children with birth defects and or childhood diseases gain access to medications, equipment, lodging, and therapy. Through the years and $4.5 million, they have assisted thousands of children under the age of 18 in Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Berkeley County.

Beale said the organization’s assistance comes in handy with insurance gaps that are often left for children. She said, “even if a family even has really good insurance, the child might have diabetes and they might be on 9 medications, so they have quite a hefty bit of copays, so they can apply to the charity for a grant that would assist with those medication copays with that, related to that specific childhood disease.”

On Saturday, the bands that participated in the Band Blast were the Shakin’ Martinis, King Tide Rising, The Corrodatones, Bluesphere, Scotty Oliver Band, and the South Stand Band.

The Cornhole tournament also brought out some other Lowcountry favorites such as News 2’s Evening Anchor, Brendan Clark. Clark said he has been participating in the annual event for as long as it has been ongoing. He said in 2019, his team was a runner-up and they planned vengeance to win the title of 1st place.

Clark ultimately took home the title of 1st place with his cornhole partner Jeremy Kimball. While vengeance was inflicted, Clark said he was a part of the 9th annual event not for the wins but because the money raised here in the Lowcountry—stays here in the Lowcountry.

You know, when you play cornhole it is about wins and losses a lot of the time but not in this tournament. It’s really about supporting the cause. So wins and losses aren’t necessarily the most important thing, we are just out here, having a great time and supporting a great cause. Brendan Clark, News 2 Anchor, Cornhole Competitor

If you were unable to make it to the 9th Annual Carolina Children’s Charity Cornhole Tournament and Band Blast, the CCC will be hosting an Oyster Roast and Silent/Live Auction at Water Edge on October 28th.

For more on how you can apply for a grant, click here.