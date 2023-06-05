HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) crews assisted Monday with a high-speed crash in Hampton County that left several people injured.

According to CCFR, the incident happened on I-95 north near mile marker 39 early Monday morning.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

CCFR was requested shortly before 5:30 a.m. and several Hampton County units were already on scene.

Because I-95 northbound was blocked, CCFR had to drive three miles in the southbound lanes to reach the scene.

CCFR said that two patients in a black minivan were trapped and critically injured, one of whom was injured too badly to be transported by helicopter.

The female patient was taken by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center where she was stabilized, then transferred via helicopter to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Two other people were taken by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center as well.

Two dogs were involved in the crash, “but did not appear to have received any serious injuries,” according to CCFR.

The road was shut down for several hours as crews processed the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.