CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Temperatures have dropped into the 30s across much of the Lowcountry this morning with scattered frost away from the coast.

Sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than Monday.

Polls close at 7 PM, and with the sun going down during the 5 o’clock hour, grab a jacket for evening voting as temperatures will drop through the 50s quickly.