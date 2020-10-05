A cool and sunny start to the week

Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies followed by a sunny and cool start to the week.

High pressure will dominate our weather for the majority of the week ahead. This will lead to lots of sunshine and a slight uptick in temperatures back up closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. As we look forward to the end of the work week another cold front will sweep across the region helping to cool us down again for next weekend and also give us another chance for some scattered showers.

Tonight, clouds clearing out and cool. Lows in the 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.