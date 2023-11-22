MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) The Ballam family is suing the town of Mount Pleasant and Charleston County, claiming they are illegally using their private land for development.

The Ballam family has lived in the six-mile community for centuries, but now they say two local governments and developers illegally use their private land.

“The developers have taken our name and put it on a sub-division that does not belong to our family, and I feel like he’s trying to draw attention to development by using our name,” said Henry Ballam, the owner of the properties.

According to a Charleston County Council document dated October 10, 1986, the council granted property rights to the Ballam family. Charleston County now says otherwise, and it has filed to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the family, stating, “This court should dismiss the complaint because John Ballam Road is a public road that has been dedicated and accepted as such.”

Now, the family is demanding their ownership to be recognized. They’re holding a rally on Saturday to call attention to their issues and keep the land in their family for generations.

“We fought to save our property for children and our grandchildren. It’s worth every cent we’re spending,” said Henry Ballam.

News 2 contacted the town of Mount Pleasant for comment, but they declined due to pending litigation.

The rally will begin at noon and run until 1 p.m. on John Ballam Street.