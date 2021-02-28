A list of all the nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tonight is the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards and there are plenty of worthy candidates that could find themselves ending the night with some hardware.
News 2 wanted to give you a list of the nominations to get you ready for the show.
The nominations can be found below:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France/USA)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night In Miami
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night In Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
- Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
- “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
- Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Music by: Daniel Pemberton
- Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- “Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
- Music by: Diane Warren
- Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” – One Night In Miami
- Music by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
- Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day
- Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Emily in Paris – Netflix
- The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
- The Great – Hulu
- Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
- Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Cathering O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Normal People – Hulu
- The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
- Small Axe – Amazon Studios
- The Undoing – HBO
- Unorthodox – Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE
- Mank – 6
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 5
- The Father – 4
- Nomadland – 4
- Promising Young Woman – 4
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – 3
- One Night In Miami – 3
- Hamilton – 2
- Judas and the Black Messiah – 2
- The Life Ahead – 2
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 2
- The Mauritanian – 2
- Music – 2
- News of the World – 2
- Palm Springs – 2
- The Prom – 2
- Soul – 2
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday – 2
- Another Round – 1
- The Croods: A New Age – 1
- Emma – 1
- French Exit – 1
- Hillbilly Elegy – 1
- I Care a Lot – 1
- La Llorona – 1
- The Little Things – 1
- The Midnight Sky – 1
- Minari – 1
- On the Rocks – 1
- Onward – 1
- Over The Moon – 1
- The Personal History of David Copperfield – 1
- Pieces of a Woman – 1
- Sound of Metal – 1
- Tenet – 1
- Two of Us – 1
- Wolfwalkers – 1
You can the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28 at 8:00 pm on NBC.