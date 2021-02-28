A list of all the nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tonight is the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards and there are plenty of worthy candidates that could find themselves ending the night with some hardware.

News 2 wanted to give you a list of the nominations to get you ready for the show.

The nominations can be found below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
In this image released by Netflix, Amanda Seyfried appears in a scene from “Mank.” Seyfried is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in the film. (Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
This image released by Netflix shows Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released a study it commissioned from top academic researchers that shows the streaming giant is outpacing much of the film industry in the inclusivity of its original films and television series. (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, “Black Panther.” Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday. Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but also his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom
FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Cohen’s sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will be released on Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
This image released by Netflix shows Rosamund Pike in a scene from “I Care A Lot.” (Seacia Pavao/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over The Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers
FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Jamie Foxx arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, sending one of the fall’s last big movies straight to streaming. The film, about a middle school teacher played by Foxx, with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, was originally to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

  • Another Round (Denmark)
  • La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
  • The Life Ahead (Italy)
  • Minari (USA)
  • Two of Us (France/USA)
This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from “Minari.” (Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World
This image released by STXfilms shows Shailene Woodley, left, and Jodie Foster in “The Mauritanian.” (Graham Bartholomew/STXfilms via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things
  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night In Miami
Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night In Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
FILE – Writer/director Emerald Fennell poses for a portrait to promote her film “Promising Young Woman” at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

  • Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
  • James Newton Howard – News of the World
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

  • “Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
    • Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
    • Music by: Daniel Pemberton
    • Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
  • “Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
    • Music by: Diane Warren
    • Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
  • “Speak Now” – One Night In Miami
    • Music by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
    • Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
  • “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
    • Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day
    • Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched
Skylar Gaertner, from left, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and Sofia Hublitz arrive at a special screening of “Ozark” Season 2 at Arclight Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Jodie Comer, a cast member in the BBC America series “Killing Eve,” poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino – Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Better Call Saul,” starring Odenkirk, has been renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Emily in Paris – Netflix
  • The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
  • The Great – Hulu
  • Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
  • Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Cathering O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 22nd annual “A Night At Sardi’s” to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, March 26, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Alzheimer’s Association/AP Images)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Don Cheadle attends the special screening of “Miles Ahead” at Metrograph on Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Normal People – Hulu
  • The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
  • Small Axe – Amazon Studios
  • The Undoing – HBO
  • Unorthodox – Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE

  • Mank – 6
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 5
  • The Father – 4
  • Nomadland – 4
  • Promising Young Woman – 4
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – 3
  • One Night In Miami – 3
  • Hamilton – 2
  • Judas and the Black Messiah – 2
  • The Life Ahead – 2
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 2
  • The Mauritanian – 2
  • Music – 2
  • News of the World – 2
  • Palm Springs – 2
  • The Prom – 2
  • Soul – 2
  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday – 2
  • Another Round – 1
  • The Croods: A New Age – 1
  • Emma – 1
  • French Exit – 1
  • Hillbilly Elegy – 1
  • I Care a Lot – 1
  • La Llorona – 1
  • The Little Things – 1
  • The Midnight Sky – 1
  • Minari – 1
  • On the Rocks – 1
  • Onward – 1
  • Over The Moon – 1
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield – 1
  • Pieces of a Woman – 1
  • Sound of Metal – 1
  • Tenet – 1
  • Two of Us – 1
  • Wolfwalkers – 1

You can the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28 at 8:00 pm on NBC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information