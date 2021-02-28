A list of all the nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tonight is the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards and there are plenty of worthy candidates that could find themselves ending the night with some hardware.

News 2 wanted to give you a list of the nominations to get you ready for the show.

The nominations can be found below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

In this image released by Netflix, Amanda Seyfried appears in a scene from “Mank.” Seyfried is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in the film. (Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

This image released by Netflix shows Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released a study it commissioned from top academic researchers that shows the streaming giant is outpacing much of the film industry in the inclusivity of its original films and television series. (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, “Black Panther.” Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday. Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but also his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Cohen’s sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will be released on Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

This image released by Netflix shows Rosamund Pike in a scene from “I Care A Lot.” (Seacia Pavao/Netflix via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Jamie Foxx arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, sending one of the fall’s last big movies straight to streaming. The film, about a middle school teacher played by Foxx, with dreams of becoming a jazz musician, was originally to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from “Minari.” (Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

This image released by STXfilms shows Shailene Woodley, left, and Jodie Foster in “The Mauritanian.” (Graham Bartholomew/STXfilms via AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night In Miami

Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night In Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

FILE – Writer/director Emerald Fennell poses for a portrait to promote her film “Promising Young Woman” at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Music by: Daniel Pemberton Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead Music by: Diane Warren Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” – One Night In Miami Music by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day



BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Skylar Gaertner, from left, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and Sofia Hublitz arrive at a special screening of “Ozark” Season 2 at Arclight Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Jodie Comer, a cast member in the BBC America series “Killing Eve,” poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Better Call Saul,” starring Odenkirk, has been renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily in Paris – Netflix

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

The Great – Hulu

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Cathering O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 22nd annual “A Night At Sardi’s” to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, March 26, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Alzheimer’s Association/AP Images)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Don Cheadle attends the special screening of “Miles Ahead” at Metrograph on Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People – Hulu

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Small Axe – Amazon Studios

The Undoing – HBO

Unorthodox – Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE

Mank – 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 5

The Father – 4

Nomadland – 4

Promising Young Woman – 4

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – 3

One Night In Miami – 3

Hamilton – 2

Judas and the Black Messiah – 2

The Life Ahead – 2

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 2

The Mauritanian – 2

Music – 2

News of the World – 2

Palm Springs – 2

The Prom – 2

Soul – 2

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – 2

Another Round – 1

The Croods: A New Age – 1

Emma – 1

French Exit – 1

Hillbilly Elegy – 1

I Care a Lot – 1

La Llorona – 1

The Little Things – 1

The Midnight Sky – 1

Minari – 1

On the Rocks – 1

Onward – 1

Over The Moon – 1

The Personal History of David Copperfield – 1

Pieces of a Woman – 1

Sound of Metal – 1

Tenet – 1

Two of Us – 1

Wolfwalkers – 1

You can the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28 at 8:00 pm on NBC.