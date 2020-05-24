A look at your Memorial Day forecast

From Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler

Back to Back 91 degree days Saturday and Today, but a cooler Memorial Day is on the way, along with another good chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Should see quiet weather tonight under partly cloudy skies with lows near 70 to kick off Memorial Day. Even though temperatures will be a little cooler on Monday, in the low 80’s, humidity levels will still be elevated.

After Monday, unsettled weather with daily chances for storms continues well into next week as a boundary stalls near the area.

