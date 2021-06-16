A massive sinkhole on Comings and Bull street being worked on by the city

CHARLESTON, S.C.( WCBD) – Repairs have begun on a massive sinkhole that swallowed part of a road in downtown Charleston on Coming street near Bull street.

The sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a Pre-Civil war archway under this street. Now, city crews are working to prevent another situation like the one from happening again.

“We have a few of these every year and usually not so dramatic its deeper here than we would usually see” said Matt Fountain, director of Storm Water Management for the City of Charleston.

People in the Lowcountry fear that if this sinkhole could happen on one street, it could possibly happen on others including their own.

“I’ve seen the sinkhole and its huge which is a little worrisome because just not sure if it could happen anywhere else and i live right by it” said Kaylor Davies, a resident near Comings street.

Charleston is known for its historic properties even the streets.

“The brick arch system is all through downtown and pensiulca area and like I said it was built is 1840’s so it subject to failure” said Frank Newham, senior project manager on sinkhole.

The city of Charleston is working on a project to convert these liabilities into assets. They’ll do so by covering all of the pipelines in a 10 mile radius underneath state and city streets. Which could cost up to 25 million dollars according to experts.

“There are about roughly 10 miles of these arches under the city a few under state roads and some under city roads” said Fountain.

They are in the process of repairing the road to make travel and commuting easier on those who live downtown.

“It is in such a focal point of the town so even if you’re not directly on that street it affects even the streets around it” said Davies.

Officials say Comings and Bull street should be back to normal for travelers by the middle of next week.