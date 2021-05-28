A new resort on Isle of Palms, Sweetgrass Inn, opens its doors to visitors this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sweetgrass Inn located in wild dunes is opening up its doors this weekend right in time for Memorial Day. After months of anticipation, they are ready to welcome visitors in.

The governor was on hand today at the grand opening ceremony as we learned more about what will make this a new hot spot for locals and tourists.

“I too am happy to be here,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

They updated the resort with new amenities such as the new spa, fitness facility, ballroom and rooftop event space, and bar.

“South Carolina, rather than shutting our hotels down we are building them here in the Lowcountry,” said South Carolina Representative, Nancy Mace.

The pandemic didn’t stop the Lowe company from finishing this resort and other projects going on in the Charleston area.

“And you did it during the most difficult time of our lifetimes to build something so it’s an amazing achievement,” said Rob Lowe, co CEO of Lowe.

With the resort now open, they can open up more job opportunities and bring more tourism back to the area.

“In a place in the Lowcountry where our economy is based on tourism and hospitality. I can think of no other industry or no business that has been no harder hit in the pandemic that’s been hit in the past year and a half.” Said Mace.

Leaders hope this resort will have the opportunity to bring people together once again.

Rooms at the Sweetgrass Inn will be available to be booked very soon.