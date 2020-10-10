A rainy and stormy end to the weekend

Rain chances are increasing for the end of the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will move up the Mississippi Valley through the weekend, staying far to our west. The circulation around the storm will pull tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas this weekend.

Overnight tonight we’ll see some scattered showers push in from the west. A better chance for rain will move in tomorrow, and as it warms into the 80s, there will be a chance for thunderstorms too. This moisture will move away Monday, but it will stay warm for most of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. Our next big cool down is expected next weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.