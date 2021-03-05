AARP SC state director releases statement on wearing masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teresa Arnold, AARP South Carolina State Director, released a statement concerning AARP’s position on wearing masks during the pandemic.
The statement can be seen below:
“More than 8,600 South Carolinians have died so far from COVID-19, and hundreds of thousands more have suffered severe illness. Older South Carolinians and their family members have been among the hardest hit by this deadly virus. Nationally, over 95% of deaths were people aged 50+. AARP South Carolina strongly recommends that people continue to follow current CDC guidelines on masks.”Teresa Arnold