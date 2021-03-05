AARP SC state director releases statement on wearing masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: AARP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teresa Arnold, AARP South Carolina State Director, released a statement concerning AARP’s position on wearing masks during the pandemic.

The statement can be seen below:

“More than 8,600 South Carolinians have died so far from COVID-19, and hundreds of thousands more have suffered severe illness. Older South Carolinians and their family members have been among the hardest hit by this deadly virus. Nationally, over 95% of deaths were people aged 50+.  AARP South Carolina strongly recommends that people continue to follow current CDC guidelines on masks.”

Teresa Arnold

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES