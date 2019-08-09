Abbeville Co. superintendent, teen killed in crash in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate school superintendent died in a crash Thursday night in Chester County.
According to a Chester County Coroner’s Office news release, they responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash approximately half a mile north of Goings Road and Carter Road on Highway 72 at around 6 p.m.
Three people were involved in the crash.
Two of the three people died in the crash and the other person was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment.
The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Betty Jo Hall, 58, of Abbeville, and Savion Zyire White, 18, of Rock Hill.
Hall was traveling in a 2012 Dodge Durango and White was traveling in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Durango was traveling north on Highway 72 and the Chevrolet was traveling south on the highway when Chevrolet went over the center line and hit the Durango head-on.
Hall was the superintendent for Abbeville County School District.
District officials issued a statement about Hall’s death on their Facebook page Friday:
“Dear ACSD Family,
It is with great sadness to inform you that our beloved superintendent, Dr. Betty Jo Hall, used the wings she earned on this earth to soar to be with our Lord, her Heavenly Father, shortly after 6:00 PM last night. Please be in prayer for her husband, Wally, and her brother and sister and extended family.”
State Superintendent Molly Spearman issued the following statement regarding Hall’s passing:
“I am heartbroken over the tragic loss of Betty Jo Hall, a tremendous district leader and a dear friend. Betty Jo dedicated her life to students and to the Abbeville and McCormick communities that she served for nearly forty years. My prayers go out to her husband Wally as he recovers from injuries and mourns the loss of his beloved wife.”
Newberry College officials confirmed White was an incoming freshman to the school’s football program.
“It is with great sadness that the Newberry College Athletic Department announces the loss of Savion White, a member of the Wolves’ football program.
White passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8. He was an incoming freshman on the football team and had spent the summer participating in team weightlifting programs and taking summer classes.
‘Savion was an outstanding young man,’ said head coach Todd Knight. ‘He had a bright future ahead of him here. It’s a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.’
‘We are deeply saddened by Savion’s passing,’ added President Maurice Scherrens. ‘His was a life full of opportunity that ended far too soon. He will always be a member of our Newberry family.’
White had had a standout career at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School. He was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams.
‘Savion was a great athlete but an even better person,’ said Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Stephen Flynn, who led White’s recruitment. ‘He was an excellent student, he worked hard, and his smile could light up a room.’”