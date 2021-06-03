Activists are voicing concerns about some housing in the City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former tenants are addressing issues of mold leaks and eviction notices across the Lowcountry. The City of Charleston’s Health and Wellness Committee says they are working with federal officials to make sure safe living options are accessible for everyone.

Tenants and former tenants walked down the streets of Charleston addressing, carrying signs to share living conditions they say they have been dealing with.

“People are homeless because they have been evicted during COVID-19, living in their house with mold issues, water leaks and water damage,” says Miracle Mozzee, President of Racial Justice Network

Former tenants claim that they have been neglected by the housing authority of the City of Charleston, but city leaders say they are working to make sure these people are safe by using data collected by the Department of Environmental Control on how to improve housing.

“It can tell us firsthand what are their challenges is it affordable housing is it we know allot of folks struggle with heat and flooding,” Dr. Susan Johnson.

Officials say this data can help bridge the gap between communities.

“We want to make sure that we capture that data because that really helps us to make a case for trying to put in mitigation strategies,” says Dr. Johnson

Former tenants say they are speaking out to secure the clean and healthy living spaces for those who need a voice.

“We are encouraging everyone to speak up about their situation just so they know you don’t have to be silent. You don’t have to let these things go unknown so we are going to address it and handle it right now,” says Mozzee.

According to the City of Charleston an independent authority owns and operates the Charleston Housing Authority.