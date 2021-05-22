Activists calling for the now fired deputies involved in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland to be charged

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activists comparing the death of Jamal Sutherland and subsequent firings of two charleston county deputies to the death of Walter Scott and the murder charges brought against now fired North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager.

“He was terminated from his job, charges were filed, and he was arrested that very day 3 days after the murder. All of this stuff saying we got to wait until the SLED investigation comes in or not, that’s not right,” says Pastor Thomas Dixon.

Dixon argues the same steps should have been taken following the death of Jamal Sutherland.

“This is a fight for our lives and we are fortunate to have those who are with us and who don’t look like us, but realize what effects one of us directly, affects as all indirectly,” Dixon says.

United Front Charleston Founder Jason Jones is among those pleading with Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

“Solicitor Wilson, right now we need you to understand that we need you to act and we need you to move,” Jones says.

Activists also pointing out that Jamal Sutherland died hours after sheriff Kristin Graziano had been sworn in.

“There was no protocol in place even though we had the previous sheriff of 30 years who should’ve at least started in case something like this happened,” says Dixon.

Dixon says he is confident in Sheriff Graziano.

“She’s made some mistakes, but that comes with living and I’m not gonna judge someone whose been in office 5 or 6 months based on that,” says Dixon.

Activists say that they will continue to march in Downtown Charleston and call for justice for Jamal Sutherland.