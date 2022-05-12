CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local activists are looking for answers after a Mother’s Day tragedy.

“53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said, “and her two daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler Williams, tragically lost their lives when a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy, in her service vehicle, right around 11 p.m. collided with their car.”

Emily Pelletier was the deputy involved in the fatal crash. Activists at Thursday’s press conference are demanding that action be taken against her.

“We demand that she is charged,” Justin Hunt, president activist group Stand As One, said. “I know that she wasn’t going the speed limit, she was going 100 miles per hour and T-boned somebody. It was not a collision, they were hit.”

They say they weren’t pleased with Sheriff Kristin Graziano’s response and would like more details about the collision released.

“Every piece of information,” Hunt said, “including all dash camera footage, recorded response calls and more, should have been immediately made open to the family, community leaders and concerned citizens.”

Activists say they don’t believe fatal incidents involving Black people are given as much respect and attention as those involving other people.

“I can’t imagine what this family feels right now,” Mrs. Williams from the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition said. “And the fact that we make this such a minute and such a menial thing and we move on to the next story, or the next big thing, is extremely disturbing to me.”

Tyshon McDaniel, who attended Claflin University with one of the victims, says he’s truly going to miss his best friend.

“She was just like a beautiful spirit,” McDaniel said. “Literally, inside and out, she was caring, like anything that you wanted, Miranda would try to find a way to help you get it. She was helpful. So, talented.”

A Candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Friday, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Colleton County High School.