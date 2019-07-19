Addressing Racism in the Community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- YWCA of Greater Charleston is hosting a Racial Equity Institute (REI) workshop.

“REI examines the characteristics of modern-day racial inequity and introduces participants to a root cause analysis of racism. The trainers utilize local, state and national data to shed light on how racism produces negative results for people of color, especially Blacks, in all systems.” LaVanda Brown, Executive Director YWCA Greater Charleston

Through REI policymakers and providers will be able to:

Assess and analyze their organization’s stage of development in becoming an anti-racist organization.

Detect and acknowledge implicit bias and its role in inequitable outcomes.

Develop customized approaches to addressing structural racism.

Tina Singleton, the Social Justice and Racial Equity Coordinator at the YWCA says the workshop helps participants understand how to better serve the community, ” We’re creating a movement of people in the community who have the skills and foundation to look at our whole community from a racial equity perspective”.

The 2-day program cost $400 per person but there are scholarships available. The next workshops will take place in September and November. For more information, click here.