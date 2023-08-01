LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is bringing specialty adolescent care to Ladson’s new Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness facility.

“When we opened the new 60-bed hospital on June 6, our plan was to have a phased opening of each of our inpatient units adult, geriatric and adolescent,” Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness Chief Operating Officer David Was said.

Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness – a 60-bed, free-standing $47.5 million hospital – is designed to provide inpatient and outpatient care.

After opening its doors in June, the hospital has announced a specialty 15-bed adolescent unit.

Providers say that in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, nearly 5% of all admissions at hospitals are mental health related. The demand for high-quality behavioral health services has been greater than the region’s ability to meet those needs.

The new Ladson-area hospital features 45 beds designated for adult and geriatric care and now 15 beds for adolescent care.

Trident Health has recruited Ryan Byrne, MD as their psychiatrist for the new Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness adolescent wing.