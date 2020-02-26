Aftermath of the debate, organizers say evening went off without a hitch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic Debate brought the National Political Spotlight, buzz and plenty of hype to Charleston this week. As clean up from the debate begins, all eyes turn to Saturday’s election.

The streets have reopen and the red, white, and blue have been taken down following Tuesday night’s highly anticipated debate. Stephanie Shipe, the Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the Galliard Center says things couldn’t have gone better.

“We were so excited to have everyone here, it was an honor for us to be able to host such an event here in Charleston,” says Shipe.

And while there was no shortage of fireworks inside the Galliard Center and some excitement in the streets, Shipe says the evening’s events went on without a hitch.

“Everything worked lovely yesterday and leading up to the events so we were really thankful to have the city of Charleston Police Department,” says Shipe.

Colleen Condon, the Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party says she’s worried voters who were hoping to pick their candidate from the debate may still be unsure after the showing.

“So I think it made it hard for anybody to really make headway,” says Condon. “I was hoping that last night was really going to allow undecideds to kind of nail down their choice while watching the debate.”

And despite what she referred to as a Jerry Springer style debate, she believes the Lowcountry shined in the national spotlight.

“We had thousands of people from across the state participating in the debate itself,” says Condon. “We had debate watch parties, and campaign watch parties and a varieties of related events.”

When asked about the possibility of hosting another debate in 2024 Shipe says the Galliard center will be ready.

“Oh we would love it,” says Shipe. “Please comeback, we’d love to have you here at the Galliard Center, we’d love to have you hear in Charleston.”

Candidates will continue to make campaign stops across the Lowcountry and some even around the state heading into Saturday’s election. Polls will be open from 7am-7pm and Condon says voters should vote at their normal polling location.