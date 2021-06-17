Agencies across South Carolina practicing hurricane lane reversal drills

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Department of Transportation and South Carolina Highway Patrol practiced their annual lane reversal drill, in case of a hurricane evacuation on I-26.

The lane reversal starts at the Nexton Parkway exit of I-26 instead of I-526. This plan was first put in place in 2020 that starts the lane reversal 15 miles away from Downtown Charleston.

“We figured if we give everyone a running head start to get up to Summerville, it would just work better,” says Pete Poore, Director of Communications for SCDOT.

This reversal plan impacts how traffic runs from the Lowcountry, Beaufort County and Columbia.

“It depends on the amount of people that have to evacuate, the storm and what the state wants to do,” says Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol PIO.

As weather patterns and routes change, troopers advise residents to remain aware of any changes and limit how much you bring when you evacuate.

“Make sure you take those steps to have a plan in place for yourself, your pets and make sure your vehicle is right. Just make sure you are ready,” says Pye.

Highway patrol is asking everyone to identify their evacuation routes on scdot511.com.