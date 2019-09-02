Airbnb Launches Open Homes Program for those affected by Hurricane Dorian

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Airbnb has launched its Open Home Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the southeast region impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The news release stated that the program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents, and disaster relief workers in the activation area. The Open Homes Program for Hurricane Dorian was first activated on August 28 to assist those in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new activation area on the U.S. mainland includes the majority of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Alabama.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through Sept. 16, 2019. Click here to view the program.

