Aldersgate United Methodist Church opens warming shelter today

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Due to some expected cold weather, a North Charleston warming shelter is set to open today, January 23.

The shelter will be located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston, SC.

Registration will take place between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm and will close the following morning at 7:00 am.

The shelter will have a 40 person capacity and will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion.

All guests will be screened prior to entry by medical professionals.

The shelter will be unable to accommodate symptomatic guests at this time.

Officials say all shelter guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating, showering, or sleeping with masks being provided.