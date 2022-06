A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – All lanes are closed on Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Saturday morning.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Marshland Road near the Leg O Mutton Road intersection.

As of 10:12 a.m., all lanes of Marshland Road are closed.

Count on 2 for updates.